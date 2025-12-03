WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,265,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

