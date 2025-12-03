Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,559 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.8% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 155,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

