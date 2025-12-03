Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF makes up 2.3% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,641 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DYNF opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

