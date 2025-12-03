7,400 Shares in BRP Inc. $DOOO Acquired by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $70,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000.
BRP Stock Performance
DOOO stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOOO
BRP Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir Stock Finds Its Footing—and a Path to Global Growth
- About the Markup Calculator
- The $100 Million Tell: Following Smart Money Into DoorDash
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.