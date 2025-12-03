Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 31st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

