Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 31st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.65.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
