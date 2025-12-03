RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR $RLX Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 242.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 9,605,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 671,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 49,495,580.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,474,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

RLX Technology Price Performance

RLX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.09. RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.99 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 21.05%.

RLX Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. This is a boost from RLX Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

