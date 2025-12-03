Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Decreases Position in Aon plc $AON

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 0.8% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,238,569,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,961,000 after buying an additional 173,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,391,000 after buying an additional 473,594 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,706,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,715,000 after acquiring an additional 316,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

