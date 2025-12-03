XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,352,000 after acquiring an additional 441,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $5,737,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The firm had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

