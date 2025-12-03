Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $68,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT opened at $465.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.34. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $243.51 and a 52-week high of $529.99. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESLT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

