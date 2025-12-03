Luminist Capital LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Luminist Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8,367.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Luminist Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 402,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 272,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $145.44.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

