Systematic Financial Management LP Has $20.71 Million Stake in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in V2X were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 545.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in V2X by 32.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NYSE:VVX opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,250,055. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900,000 shares of company stock worth $424,980,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

