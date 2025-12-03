XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 23,913 Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

