Lumia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.12 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Lumia has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $1.81 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumia has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Token Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 146,585,305.0612774 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.12630983 USD and is up 8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $1,704,299.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

