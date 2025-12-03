Gems Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $71.17 million and $1.33 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gems

Gems’ launch date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,059,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,819,410 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. The official website for Gems is gems.vip.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,059,738.7 with 598,865,211 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.11210084 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,375,293.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

