Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,734 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,804 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.52 and its 200-day moving average is $303.15.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.16.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

