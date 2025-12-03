Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,911,000 after purchasing an additional 221,958 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.