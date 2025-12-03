MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.760-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.480 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Up 22.2%
Shares of MDB stock opened at $401.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average is $270.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.06 and a beta of 1.45. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $419.50.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,173 shares of company stock worth $29,484,646. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,498,000 after buying an additional 467,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,560,000 after buying an additional 435,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
