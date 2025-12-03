SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $31.5350, with a volume of 25828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $780.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Trading of SEI Select International Equity ETF

SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 947.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 1,631.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

