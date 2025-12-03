Mfs Hi Yld (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Mfs Hi Yld Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,607. Mfs Hi Yld has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.
About Mfs Hi Yld
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mfs Hi Yld
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Most Festive Christmas Stores in the U.S., According to Poll [2025]
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Palantir Stock Finds Its Footing—and a Path to Global Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Hi Yld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Hi Yld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.