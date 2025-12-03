Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NMZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

