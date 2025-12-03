LayerZero (ZRO) Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. LayerZero has a total market cap of $347.49 million and $64.12 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,517,723 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,486,970.21422357 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.42123687 USD and is up 11.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 371 active market(s) with $70,788,966.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

