Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 2,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

