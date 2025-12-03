Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 2,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.62.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
