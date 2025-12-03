Invmun Incom (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Invmun Incom Stock Performance

Invmun Incom stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 31,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Invmun Incom has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

About Invmun Incom

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

