Invmun Incom (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Invmun Incom Stock Performance
Invmun Incom stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 31,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Invmun Incom has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.67.
About Invmun Incom
