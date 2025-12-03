Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.88 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $32.45 million and $6.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

