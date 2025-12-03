Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Natl Bk Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial raised Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.29.

TSE:AIF opened at C$55.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.23. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$43.84 and a 12-month high of C$63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Gordon bought 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,043.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,943.50. The trade was a 171.50% increase in their position. Also, Director William Brennan bought 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,036,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,486,151.40. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,067 over the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

