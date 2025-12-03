Menard Financial Group LLC Invests $398,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 424.2% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 81,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

