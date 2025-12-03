Zebec Network (ZBCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.04 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $290.78 million and $12.04 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,814,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,814,518.797379 with 76,721,599,165.956851 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00302741 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $12,276,846.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

