Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JLS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.
