Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of JLS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

