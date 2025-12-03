Ulta Beauty Q4 EPS Estimate Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $606.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.83.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $547.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $572.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

