William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

SLP stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $37.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 3,729.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

