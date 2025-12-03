William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
Simulations Plus Stock Up 14.2%
SLP stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $37.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 3,729.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
