Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.97 Thousand

Metahero (HERO) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $7.24 million and $30.97 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

