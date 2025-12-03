Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EOI opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

