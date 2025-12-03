Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

