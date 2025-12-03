Stellar Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $8.09 billion and $226.70 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,884 coins and its circulating supply is 31,531,408,660 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

