Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 23.8% in the first quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $622.00 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $609.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.95.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

