Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a 0.1% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
EVG stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
