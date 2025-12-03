Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a 0.1% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

EVG stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

