iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

