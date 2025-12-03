Financial Review: FMC (NYSE:FMC) vs. Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI)

Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI – Get Free Report) and FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Food Group and FMC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pinnacle Food Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Food Group $3.29 million 7.97 $290,000.00 N/A N/A FMC $4.25 billion 0.40 $341.10 million ($4.24) -3.23

Profitability

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Food Group.

This table compares Pinnacle Food Group and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Food Group N/A N/A N/A FMC -14.81% 10.40% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Food Group and FMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Food Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 FMC 2 11 3 0 2.06

FMC has a consensus target price of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 104.76%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Pinnacle Food Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FMC beats Pinnacle Food Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS). We currently sell hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households and community groups and are developing a hydroponic growing system for urban farms. Our hydroponic growing systems include various sensors, growing trays, racks for growing trays, growing baskets, light panels, water tanks and consumables such as seeds, grow sponges and nutrient solutions. We also provide advice, agricultural data intelligence, controllable data applications that assist users to manage growing conditions, environmental design consulting, equipment installation, and agricultural technical support to the users of our equipment. We intend to provide such equipment and services to urban farms (such as organic vegetable farms) in early 2025 and to smart greenhouses and large-scale farming systems later in 2025. Our core technology is based on real-time remote data monitoring, utilizing off-the-shelf sensors we have purchased from third parties. Based on the data received from the installed sensors and analyzed at a data center using big data structures and machine learning training models developed for us by third parties, we provide data intelligence to users of our hydroponic growing systems through our mobile application. The sensors installed on our hydroponic growing systems extract a large amount of data from the growth process of the vegetables. This data is transmitted to our data center, where it is processed using big data structures and machine learning models. While the data structures and machine learning models were initially developed by third parties, we continuously fine-tune them based on the environmental data obtained from our hydroponic growing systems. As the data grows over time, we periodically update and retrain the models to incorporate new patterns observed in the feedback loop. The recommendations we provide through our mobile application are both data-driven and highly customized to each user’s specific growing environment. Our customers can access real-time insights and personalized summary data through our mobile application, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their planting. Prior to entering the smart farming solution business in 2023, we were engaged in the sale of ginseng and provided consulting services with respect to its cultivation. We ceased to sell ginseng and provide consulting service with respect to its cultivation in 2023 to concentrate on our smart farming solution business. Our principal executive offices are located in Vancouver, Canada.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.