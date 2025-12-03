Luminist Capital LLC Buys 12,365 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Luminist Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 154,562.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Luminist Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 190,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,529,000 after purchasing an additional 399,718 shares during the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $626.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $779.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $617.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

