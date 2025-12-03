Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61.81 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $61.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00002552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00015134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 480,844,540 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.