Comparing Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sirius XM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili 2.60% 6.99% 2.78% Sirius XM -26.41% 3.73% 1.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Sirius XM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.68 billion 2.94 -$184.51 million $0.25 103.28 Sirius XM $8.90 billion 0.79 -$1.67 billion $2.83 7.36

Bilibili has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sirius XM. Sirius XM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bilibili and Sirius XM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 4 6 1 2.73 Sirius XM 3 3 3 1 2.20

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $29.61, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Sirius XM has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Sirius XM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Bilibili beats Sirius XM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. This segment also distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its website; podcasts, including true crime, news, politics, music, comedy, sports, and entertainment; and offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data, remote vehicles diagnostic, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. In addition, this segment provides music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; graphic information related to road closings, traffic flow, and incident data for consumers with in-vehicle navigation systems; real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes; and music programming and commercial-free music services for office, restaurants, and other business. Its Pandora and Off-platform segment operates music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform, which offers personalized experience for listener through computers, tablets, mobile devices, vehicle speakers, and connected devices; and provides advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York.

