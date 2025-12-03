Wrapped AVAX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $261.51 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $261.51 million and approximately $117.96 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.07 or 0.00015128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 18,587,358 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 19,004,323.85966088. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 14.03922692 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1289 active market(s) with $107,429,994.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

