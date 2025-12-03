iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 192,729 shares.The stock last traded at $98.1710 and had previously closed at $98.72.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,326,000 after acquiring an additional 536,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,539,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,639,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,789,000 after purchasing an additional 898,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.