WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.