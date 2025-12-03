WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
