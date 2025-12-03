Ingram Micro (INGM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) recently:

12/1/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ingram Micro’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.