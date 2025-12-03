Numbers Protocol Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 863,575,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 863,575,317 with 853,512,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00709608 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,551,264.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

