CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $457.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $288.63 and a fifty-two week high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

