Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $13.91

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $87.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $13.91 or 0.00014954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,004.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.00631577 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00010109 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00433065 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00091810 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00361503 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,568,479 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.