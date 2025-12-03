Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.