What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for T-Mobile US FY2025 Earnings?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $9.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.19. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $1,477,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,509,661 shares of company stock worth $351,691,810 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.